Edmonton police say a convicted violent and sexual offender will soon be living in the Edmonton area.

Police believe Rodney Gambler is a risk to the public and believe he will commit another violent offence.

Gambler has a history of violent offences, including robbery and sexual assault, against strangers and vulnerable women. Police say he has used a weapon when committing these offences.

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Gambler and he will be monitored by the Behavioral Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

Gambler has a series of court-ordered conditions he must adhere to:

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal. He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, e-cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his Supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), utility knives, bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He shall not enter into a dating, intimate, sexual relationship with any person or any friendships with females until her identity has been disclosed to his Supervisor or designate and she has been informed of his previous offending by his Supervisor.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Gambler can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.