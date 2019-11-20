EDMONTON -- Nov. 20 is the Transgender Day of Remembrance, marked internationally to recognize those who have lost their lives because of anti-transgender violence.

It was established 20 years ago.

"That violence and that fear against trans women is growing, so this day is really to recognize that, that we have a lot of work to do to be safe," transgender advocate Marni Panas said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

The Pride Centre of Edmonton is hosting a march from Beaver Hills House Park to the legislature beginning at noon.

There will also be a candlelight vigil at the centre at 4:30 p.m. The names of the 331 people who have lost their lives in the last year will be read aloud.

The province raised the transgender pride flag in Edmonton and Calgary to mark the day.

“It’s our responsibility to build a province where all people, no matter how they identify or who they love, can be safe," Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer said in a written release.

Advocates want the day to also draw attention to the continued obstacles faced by transgender people.