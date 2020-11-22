EDMONTON -- A small restaurant is planning to give back to those in need this holiday season.

Padmanadi offered on its social media channels offering to deliver free groceries so no one has to go to sleep hungry.

The restaurant has received a wave of responses, especially from young families.

It is challenging other Edmontonians to donate what they can this season too.

“We just want to give back to the people that we feel like need it the most, just give them a little break on the groceries,” said Maya Paramitha of Padmanadi.

“A little help really goes a long way. Support the Food Bank so that they can help more families in need."

The restaurant has received requests for help from as far away as Beaumont and Leduc.