'We still partied': Brett Kissel plays through rain, lightning
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 6:20AM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 8:27AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A storm couldn’t keep Brett Kissel from finishing his set on Sunday.
The show must go on and the Alberta-born country music star played the rest of his concert from inside his trailer.
Lightning pushed Kissel off stage about 40 minutes into the 7 p.m. concert but he continued playing on camera from inside.
He played three more songs there to end the show.
Kissel and his band played a total of eight drive-in shows outside the River Cree on Saturday and Sunday.
Proceeds from the concerts will go to Alberta Food Banks.
