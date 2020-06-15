EDMONTON -- A storm couldn’t keep Brett Kissel from finishing his set on Sunday.

The show must go on and the Alberta-born country music star played the rest of his concert from inside his trailer.

HOLY $H!T IT RAINED!!! But we still partied... and I want to thank everyone so so so much for sticking with me and making a memory that’ll last a lifetime!! Our 11PM show is still gonna happen (even though it’s probably gonna rain �� too!) I don’t care. I’ll sing in the rain! pic.twitter.com/jntPeo8VP0 — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) June 15, 2020

Lightning pushed Kissel off stage about 40 minutes into the 7 p.m. concert but he continued playing on camera from inside.

He played three more songs there to end the show.

Kissel and his band played a total of eight drive-in shows outside the River Cree on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceeds from the concerts will go to Alberta Food Banks.