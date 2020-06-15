EDMONTON -- A storm couldn’t keep Brett Kissel from finishing his set on Sunday.

The show must go on and the Alberta-born country music star played the rest of his concert from inside his trailer.

Lightning pushed Kissel off stage about 40 minutes into the 7 p.m. concert but he continued playing on camera from inside.

He played three more songs there to end the show.

Kissel and his band played a total of eight drive-in shows outside the River Cree on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceeds from the concerts will go to Alberta Food Banks.    