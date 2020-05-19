EDMONTON -- If you're hoping for more rain, you're in luck later this week as most of the province gets a SOAKER.

If you were looking for some sun and warmth, soak it up today and most of tomorrow.

We won't have completely clear, blue skies.

But temperatures should get to around 20 today and Wednesday.

A deep and broad low pressure system will set up shop over the province and produce significant amounts of rain for many areas.

Almost no region will miss out on at least SOME rain and many regions will get over 20mm with the bulk falling on Thur/Fri and then tapering off early Saturday.

Areas from Grande Prairie-Edson NE towards Lac La Biche look like the hardest-hit with 50-80mm possible.

Rough estimate for the Edmonton region right now is 40-70mm with the vast majority of that falling Thursday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Risk of rain moving in overnight or early Thursday morning.

Thursday - Cloudy with periods of rain. Risk of heavy rain.

Windy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14