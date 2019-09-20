Wet morning, sunny afternoon: This is your Edmonton weather forecast
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 7:01AM MDT
A few showers continue to press through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta this morning.
That rain should move out of the Edmonton region by mid-morning and we'll get some clearing this afternoon.
Sunny breaks through the clouds this afternoon and skies will be mostly clear for the Esks game tonight.
East-Central and NE Alberta get showers this morning and then a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms this afternoon.
Much of the weekend should be sunny in Central and North-Central Alberta.
Clouding over later in the day Sunday with a chance of some showers Sunday evening.
But, Saturday and most of Sunday should be warm and sunny.
Daytime highs are expected to hit 20 (maybe even a degree or two warmer).
Cooler air presses in next week. Autumn start Monday and it'll really start feeling like it.
Daytime highs go from the mid-teens early in the week to the 10-degree range by the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Cloudy with a few showers early this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
- High: 17
- Evening - Mainly clear.
- 9pm: 11
- Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
- Morning Low: 6
- Afternoon High: 20
- Sunday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
- 40% chance of evening showers.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 20
- Monday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 15
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 15
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 6
- Afternoon High: 14