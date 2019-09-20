A few showers continue to press through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta this morning.

That rain should move out of the Edmonton region by mid-morning and we'll get some clearing this afternoon.

Sunny breaks through the clouds this afternoon and skies will be mostly clear for the Esks game tonight.

East-Central and NE Alberta get showers this morning and then a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms this afternoon.

Much of the weekend should be sunny in Central and North-Central Alberta.

Clouding over later in the day Sunday with a chance of some showers Sunday evening.

But, Saturday and most of Sunday should be warm and sunny.

Daytime highs are expected to hit 20 (maybe even a degree or two warmer).

Cooler air presses in next week. Autumn start Monday and it'll really start feeling like it.

Daytime highs go from the mid-teens early in the week to the 10-degree range by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers early this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 17

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 11

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 15

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15