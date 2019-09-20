A few showers continue to press through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta this morning.

That rain should move out of the Edmonton region by mid-morning and we'll get some clearing this afternoon.

Sunny breaks through the clouds this afternoon and skies will be mostly clear for the Esks game tonight.

 

East-Central and NE Alberta get showers this morning and then a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms this afternoon.

 

Much of the weekend should be sunny in Central and North-Central Alberta.

Clouding over later in the day Sunday with a chance of some showers Sunday evening.

But, Saturday and most of Sunday should be warm and sunny.

Daytime highs are expected to hit 20 (maybe even a degree or two warmer).

 

Cooler air presses in next week.  Autumn start Monday and it'll really start feeling like it.

Daytime highs go from the mid-teens early in the week to the 10-degree range by the end of next week.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today - Cloudy with a few showers early this morning.  Clearing this afternoon. 
  • High:  17
  • Evening - Mainly clear.
  • 9pm:  11
  • Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
  • Morning Low:  6 
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Sunday - Sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud.  
  • 40% chance of evening showers.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Monday - Cloudy in the morning.  Clearing in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  15
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  7
  • Afternoon High:  15
  • Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  6
  • Afternoon High:  14