Wetaskiwin RCMP is looking for two men who broke into a local movie theatre and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM and cash tills on Sunday morning.

The Wetaskiwin Movie Theatre’s manager called police just after 9 a.m. after noticing damage inside the building, RCMP said.

Mounties watched video surveillance and determined two men broke into the theatre between 4 and 6 a.m., and observed a light-coloured four-door Ford pickup truck at the location.

One man was wearing a grey hoodie, dark grey pants and gloves, and the other man was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and what police say appears to be white shoes and gloves.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a rural location in the area of Range Road 251 and Township Road 464 at 12 p.m. after a cash till was located, and they believe this till was stolen from the movie theatre.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call RCMP at 780-312-7200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.