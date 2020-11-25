EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor is taking questions every day this week as the province implements new COVID-19 health measures.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke Tuesday, announcing 1,115 new cases of the disease after 13,500 tests the previous day.

Watch her speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MST.

But the province’s pandemic update was largely commandeered by Premier Jason Kenney, who gave Albertans until Dec. 15 to bend the coronavirus curve through action in their homes, schools and businesses.

He also declared the province’s second state of public health emergency since Alberta’s first case of COVID-19 in March.

As of Tuesday, Alberta’s provincial positivity rate sat at 8.3 per cent, up from 8.1 per cent the day before.

There were 348 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 66 of whom were receiving intensive care.

A jump of 16 COVID-19-related deaths brought the provincial tally to 492 – and possibly within a day’s reach of 500. More than 100 deaths have occurred in the last two weeks alone.

“Sixty-two of these (were linked to) continuing care, 12 were linked to acute care outbreaks and 29 were acquired in the community. Of the community-acquired cases, 14 were under the age of 70,” Hinshaw said.

“This highlights this infection can be deadly even for younger adults and underscores the importance of the measures announced today.”

She added the sooner Albertans take action to curb the spread of COVID-19, the sooner their health care system will rebound.

“The sooner we can rebook their surgeries that will mean an end to pain and suffering for other Albertans… The spread of the virus, the impact on our health system, and the challenges it poses to our health system are serious.”

There are 13,349 active cases in the province.

In total, Alberta has counted more than 49,500 cases of Canada’s 338,700 cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been nearly 35,700 recoveries in Alberta.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Matthew Black