'When it's just you': One-woman shows flourish at Edmonton fringe festival
Artists and shows at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival this year are as varied and eclectic as ever, though attendees may notice a plethora of one-woman productions.
Edmonton playwright Madi May and her modern adaptation of Fantomina, a nearly 300-year-old novella by English writer Eliza Haywood, is one of at least 20 one-woman productions on the festival's bill.
In both versions of Fantomina, a woman repeatedly disguises herself in order to dupe a man into believing he’s met four different women.
"I'm not super married to the idea that the stories that plays tell have to be realistic," May said when asked if she thought an endeavour like Fantomina would be possible in today's world.
"I think theatre is the most unrealistic form of art. And you have to suspend your disbelief and you have to just go with the story, because otherwise it's just not as fun."
May said she decided to make Fantomina a one-woman show to keep the play in line with the novella, which was written in the third person. It's also long been a goal for her to perform solo.
"Everyone knows it's daunting," she said of performing on her own, adding that the pressure is "part of the fun."
On the other hand, bringing a one-woman show to the festival can be an isolating experience, May said.
"Organizing for the fringe is bonkers, even if you have a whole crew with you," she said. "When it's just you, it's kind of even more bonkers."
Hiking stories in GO
Another one-woman performer at the festival this year is Ontario comedian and playwright Laura Piccinin.
Her show GO tells the tale of conquering the massive East Coast Trail hike in Newfoundland and Labrador.
"I'm writing in my journal every single day. And at the end of every day, it's like, 'That was so awful and difficult. Tomorrow must be better,'" Piccinin said.
"And then you flip the page, and the next day it's like, 'Fell into a lake.'"
In all, Piccinin spent 19 days on the trail, which was three times longer than any of her previous hikes.
Her journal entries serve as the show's script. While audience members might not be inspired to hike any time soon, she hopes people leave inspired to grow.
"I went through it with a lot of drama and a lot of pain and a lot of sadness. But then at the same time, I came out of it very strong and I really felt that I had talked myself into being a better version of myself," she said.
"That was really what I wanted to share with everyone, the process of what I went through. It wasn't easy. It wasn't linear. It was chaos, and it did bring me where I needed to be."
Like May, the pressure of a solo act falls heavily on Piccinin's shoulders.
"All I'm doing is thinking about how do I get people there?" she said. "That's my number one problem."
Funding
The same problem worries festival organizers, who announced in March that a substantial funding shortfall heading into this year's event was threatening the festival's long-term sustainability.
Megan Dart, the festival's executive director, said her team needs to raise $300,000 before the 2024 festival wraps up. So far, just over $100,000 has been collected.
"Much like every arts organization across the country, the last year has been one of incredible financial struggle coming out of the pandemic," she said.
"We find ourselves in a situation where previously predictable revenue streams simply aren't keeping pace with the cost of producing our event."
Dart said the support the organization has received since March has left her "incredibly heartened," and she's confident it'll reach its funding goal.
If the goal isn't met, Dart said it's likely the festival will shrink in the years to come in order to reduce costs.
"Those are the types of decisions that we will be looking at if funding doesn't work itself out over the next couple of years," she said.
"I'm so grateful that we didn't need to make that call this year. But even still, we've taken a hard look at where we can cut behind the scenes without interrupting the festival experience overall."
The 43rd annual festival runs Thursday to Aug. 25 with more than 200 productions at dozens of venues within Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
The strongest meteor shower of the year is about to peak. Here’s how to watch
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Hamas leader Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal, mediators say, but Netanyahu’s stance unclear
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
-
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
-
Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
-
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
-
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
Regina
-
Heavy smoke but no injuries reported in central Regina house fire
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
-
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Lightning, smoky skies expected to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday, as conditions are expected to remain challenging for wildfire crews.
-
Fatal Fraser Valley ATV crash prompts safety warning
A fatal ATV crash in Chilliwack last week has prompted a safety warning from police.
-
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
Vancouver Island
-
Thrift store in Sidney, B.C., evacuated after 'possible historical military explosive' dropped off
A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
-
YRP seeing witnesses after man dies in King collision
York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Friday's storm shattered rainfall records in Montreal and across Quebec
While municipalities across Quebec continue to survey the damage caused by Friday's rainstorm, is is clear that the amount of rain that fell on Montreal shattered the record for precipitation accumulation in a single day.
-
Storm Debby: 35 Quebec municipalities affected by rainstorm as clean up begins
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
-
Montreal Pride parade kicks off Sunday afternoon
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Metcalfe Street and Atateken Street.
Atlantic
-
'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
-
Saint Mary’s athlete ready for all challenges at 2024 Paralympic Games
Katie Pegg, from Scarbororough, Ont., is a student at Saint Mary's University, where she's been preparing for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
-
Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital
Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.
Winnipeg
-
2 pedestrians dead, 1 injured after being struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
Winnipeg police confirmed a second pedestrian is dead following three separate motor vehicle collisions that took place Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi Hindus call for action amid ongoing violence, political turmoil in Bangladesh
Hindu members of Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi community came together Saturday to protest what they describe as “religious extremism” and political turmoil in Bangladesh.
-
Have you seen Timothy? Winnipeg police search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man last seen in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police renew call for information about Michael Morlang's death
The Ottawa Police Service is renewing a call for information regarding a hit-and-run incident that happened 11 years ago in the city's east end.
-
Ottawa driver,19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
-
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Barrie
-
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
-
Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
-
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodivergent children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Three vehicles extensively damaged after crash in Kitchener
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
London
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Detour in place Monday for Thames Valley Parkway maintenance work
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
-
Drunk driver charged after crash in Sarnia
Sarnia police were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive.
Windsor
-
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
'Windsor-Essex’s most colourful event' returns Sunday for the 32nd annual Pride Fest Parade
The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returns to Ottawa Street Sunday morning.
-
'It's really, truly amazing': Last day to check out the 165th Comber Fair
Sunday marks the last chance people have to attend the annual Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre.