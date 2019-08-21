'Wildest thing we've ever seen': Bear goes into northern Alta. barbershop
The bear sat on Sam Assaf's work station, and while it broke some things, it left behind his "expensive" clippers.
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:58PM MDT
It was a hot day in Slave Lake, Alta., on Wednesday, so Sam Assaf left the door to his barbershop open to let the fresh air in.
And then a wild customer came into the LionsDen Barbershop.
"I've never seen a bear in my life," Assaf told CTV News Edmonton. "It happened inside my barbershop."
"How ironic? A bear is hanging at the LionsDen."
Assaf called 911, and while he says the small bear was harmless and no one was injured, it caused damage to his three-week-old barbershop.
"He terrorized the place," Assaf said. "He ruined my work station.
"He defecated in my barbershop … it was a bad day for me."
Police told people taking pictures outside to stand back, and the bear eventually walked out.
"It was such a mess, but luckily he never took down my clippers. Those are expensive tools."