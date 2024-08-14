Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days

Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.

Air quality health index (AQHI) readings hit the 10+ range in Edmonton this morning; that's in the "very high risk" category.

For most people: You should reduce or reschedule outdoor activities, especially if you experience symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.

For the at-risk population, as well as the elderly and children: Avoid outdoor activities.

Edmonton's worst air quality readings will likely be this morning and early afternoon, but we're only expecting a slight improvement late today/tonight.

Even Thursday looks hazy, although the smoke shouldn't be quite as thick as today. The AQHI forecast is for a "moderate risk" Thursday.

Smoke modelling indicates thicker smoke could return to the Edmonton region Friday.

You can find Environment and Climate Change Canada's smoke modelling here.

Bottom line: We'll probably have at least SOME noticeable smoke in the area for the next few days, with today and possibly Friday being the smokiest.

As for precipitation, there's a narrow (but lengthy) line of showers passing through areas north of Edmonton this morning and a few sprinkles are possible in some of the city's northern neighbourhoods.

BUT...nothing significant.

Friday looks to be our next-best shot at getting some showers or rain. The timing remains uncertain, but right now it looks more likely later in the day Friday.

Temperatures will still get to the mid 20s today and Thursday, even with the smoke.

THEN...a bit of a cooldown Friday/Saturday as afternoon highs slip to around 20 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Smoky. AQHI: High to Very High risk

High: 25

Tonight - Smoky/Hazy. AQHI: Moderate to High risk

9pm: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny & hazy. AQHI: Moderate risk

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mostly cloudy & smoky/hazy. AQHI: Moderate to High risk

60% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23