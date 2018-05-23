

CTV Edmonton





A wildfire has some residents within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo on evacuation alert tonight.



According to an Information Alert from the Alberta Emergency Alert system, an out of control blaze is burning 10 kilometers south of the Hamlet of Janvier, about 110 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, on Highway 881.



An evacuation order has not yet been issued, but Janvier residents are being asked to be ready to leave should the wildfire move towards the hamlet. There is also a warning that wildfire smoke will be visible and air quality may be impacted.



More to come...