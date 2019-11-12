A 68-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Tuesday afternoon, Edmonton police has confirmed to CTV News.

Police believe the woman was driving her Honda the wrong way when she collided with a Ford F-150 between Yellowhead Trail and Aurum Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital as precaution, police said. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

All northbound lanes are closed, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word on whether drugs, alcohol or a medical condition were factors in the crash, police said.