Woman killed in crash with semi east of Edmonton
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 1:14PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 73-year-old woman from Elk Point died in a crash near Vegreville Tuesday morning.
The crash between her eastbound SUV and a northbound semi happened near Highway 36 and Township Road 510 sometime before 8:30 a.m.
RCMP's early investigation suggests the SUV on Township Road 510 did not stop at Highway 36 prior to the collision.
The driver of semi was not injured.
RCMP continue to investigate.