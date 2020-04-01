EDMONTON -- A 73-year-old woman from Elk Point died in a crash near Vegreville Tuesday morning.

The crash between her eastbound SUV and a northbound semi happened near Highway 36 and Township Road 510 sometime before 8:30 a.m.

RCMP's early investigation suggests the SUV on Township Road 510 did not stop at Highway 36 prior to the collision.

The driver of semi was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.