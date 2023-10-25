Woodcroft defends new defensive system, says 31st-place Oilers need to 'be better'

If a disastrous start to the season has the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers considering benching players and scrapping his new defensive plan, he wasn't revealing that Wednesday.

Jay Woodcroft met the media in Edmonton for nearly 20 minutes, a night after his Oilers lost 7-4 in Minnesota, falling to 1-4-1 on the season and 31st place in the NHL.

Many of the questions surrounded defensive-zone coverage and the defending struggles of Evan Bouchard, who has eight points but is also tied for a team-worst plus-minus rating of minus-eight.

"Do I expect a little bit more [from Bouchard] around our blue paint? A little more firmness, competitiveness, hardness in that area? Yeah, I do. But he's not alone," Woodcroft said.

"Our entire group can be harder in that area."

Bouchard has plenty of company in his plus-minus woes.

He is tied with Evander Kane at minus-eight, no player on the team has a plus rating and only Leon Draisaitl and Cody Ceci have been on the ice for as many goals for as against.

After losing in the second round of the playoffs in the spring, and with Stanley Cup aspirations this year, Woodcroft and the Oilers brought in a new defensive scheme in training camp.

"I think you guys in the media call it a 'zone.' I would say it's been popularized by a team that had the best record in the NHL last year in Boston. So a lot of similarities there," Woodcroft said.

But so far, the results have been far from similar to the Bruins.

Edmonton has allowed 27 goals against, second worst in the NHL at 4.5 per game.

Boston has allowed only seven goals against this year, 1.17 per game, which is the best in the league.

Still, Woodcroft defended the change.

"Last game, we gave up some d-zone coverage goals and I think it gets magnified by the fact that our record is what our record is right now," he told reporters.

"Anytime you go to something new and you're working through something, there are growing pains. Can we be better? Yes, we can and we don't make any excuses for it."

Woodcroft said up until Tuesday's loss, the defensive plan had fared well, with most of the goals against coming off of rushes and on the penalty kill.

"I think through the first five games we gave up one defensive-zone goal. Last night, it wasn't good enough. Part of that's on us, part of that's on the other team that did some unique things, some good things and their top players found a way to break it," he said.

After the Oilers allowed five goals, including one into an open net in the third period Tuesday, goalie Jack Campbell also credited Minnesota's players.

"Of course, I'd love to make some more saves for the guys and get two points, but they made some good plays," he told reporters.

"I've got to go back to the tape tonight and watch it and see what adjustments I can make. And I know, as a unit, we can tighten things up too."

The coach said now is not the time for the players and coaches to "wallow" over the terrible start.

He vowed to be "solutions-based" but didn't mention any specific lineup or strategy changes, rather saying his players and coaches can "be better" and be more prepared.

The Oilers (1-4-1) play the New York Rangers (4-2) on Thursday before the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth against Calgary (2-4-1) on Sunday.