EDMONTON -- After 11 days and 24 games the World Juniors tournament is down to its final four teams and final four contests.

Canada and Russia (4 p.m. MT) followed by Finland and the United States (7:30 p.m. MT) will take to the Rogers Place ice later this afternoon in search of semifinal success.

“You’re in the final four of the World Juniors … you know you’re playing a really good team,” said Canada coach Andre Tourigny.

Tourigny’s Canada side shut out a stubborn Czech Republic team 3-0 in the quarterfinal round.

“It's a plus for me the way the Czechs play us, the way we played and the way we had to dig in and figure it out,” Tourigny said. “I think that's a good thing.”

Monday's semifinal is a rematch of last year's gold medal game, won by Canada 4-3 after staging a three-goal third period comeback. There are six Canadians on this year's team who played in that contest as well as three returning Russians.

"You always seem to get a good game," said defenceman Jamie Drysdale of the rivalry matchup. "There's a little bit of bad blood between the two countries."

GOLD MEDAL REMATCH

Canada has had a relatively easy time in the World Juniors so far, winning its five games by a combined 36-4 score.

The New Year’s Eve matchup against Finland was supposed to be the Canadians toughest test but ended up in a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Both Tourigny and Russia head coach Igor Larionov were assistants for their respective countries at last year's tournament. But, Canada's coach says this year's Russian team presents different challenges.

"They like to possess the puck. They regroup a lot. They have a good stretch ... they got a few breakaways out of it" said Tourigny. "They are strong on the puck. They're fast. They're a good team."

Tourigny and players agree that rivalry aside, the semifinal game brings its own hype.

"We know what's at stake here," said Team Canada returning forward Connor McMichael. "It's not going to be hard to get up for this one."

Canada forward Dylan Cozens enters the semifinals as the tournament’s leading goal scorer with seven, and teammate Phil Tomasino is tied for fourth with four goals.

Forward Alex Newhook remains day-to-day with an upper body injury.

'WE DIDN'T FORGET ABOUT LAST YEAR'S LOSS'

Russia advanced after a narrow 2-1 quarterfinal win over Germany who Canada pounded 16-2 in the preliminary (although the Germans were without nine players due to COVID-19 precautions).

“It doesn’t matter how you win quarterfinal games,” said Larionov. “A win is a win”

Their roster is considered among the most talented at the tournament.

While they were part of the tougher Pool B alongside Sweden and the United States, offence has been a challenge.

The team has the lowest opening-round goal difference (+7) of the four semifinal teams and scored 16 goals so far compared to 33 for Canada and 25 for the United States.

“[Be] more consistent on our shots. Try to put more on net,” said forward Vasili Ponomaryov after Russia's quarterfinal win.

Canada and Russia have met 24 times at the World Juniors since 1996 with the Russians winning 9 of 17 elimination round games.

One of their eight defeats includes last year’s gold medal game which Canada won 4-3 for its 18th World Juniors title.

“It’s a team we’d like to face again,” said Larionov. “We didn’t forget about last year’s loss."