An Edmonton man is facing charges after he was caught driving a stolen truck in the wrong lane on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway while impaired Sunday morning.

A Leduc RCMP officer observed a truck with a trailer driving southbound in the northbound lanes at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The truck failed to stop for RCMP, but after a brief pursuit, police managed to get the truck to stop near the shoulder of the median.

“This situation could very easily have resulted in a fatal collision involving several people,” Leduc RCMP Inspector Kevin Kunetzki said in a press release. “But very fortunately it was resolved with no injury or property damage to the general public, the suspect driver, or the police.”

The investigation revealed that the truck was stolen, and 23-year-old Jamie Michael Richard Prince is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Operation of a motor vehicle over .08

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Prince is schedule to appear in count on Thursday, January 5 in Leduc.