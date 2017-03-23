Nearly two dozen firearms have been seized, and four people are facing more than one hundred charges following an ALERT investigation into suspected drug dealing in Whitecourt.

Investigators with ALERT Edmonton worked with RCMP in Whitecourt to carry out the two-month investigation – it ended on March 14.

Search warrants were carried out at a home in Whitecourt and a rural home in Woodland County.

As part of those searches, a total of 22 firearms were seized, along with more than $30,000 worth of drugs – 310 grams of cocaine, 77 Percocet pills, 119 methadone pills, a cocaine press, and $8,580 in cash proceeds of crime.

ALERT seized three handguns, three shotguns, and 16 rifles – none of those firearms were possessed legally.

It’s alleged that in at least three cases, the firearms had been legally purchased, before ending up with the suspected criminals.

Four individuals were arrested, and are facing a total of 122 charges related to drug and weapons offences, including firearms trafficking.

The accused have been identified as: