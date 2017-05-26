Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in 2016 sexual assault
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 1:14PM MDT
A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a northeast Edmonton park in 2016.
EPS said the man met the woman on a dating site, and after multiple coffee dates, the two went for a walk at Hermitage Park where it is reported he assaulted the victim.
43-year-old Tarek Diab has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.
Police believe there may be other complainants who have had similar interactions with the accused, and are asking them to come forward.
Anyone with information about Diab is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences 1
- Second-degree murder charges withdrawn in west Edmonton hit-and-run homicide
- Police investigating fatal collision north of Elk Point 1
- Man wanted on murder warrant arrested near Rimbey
- Cops seeking tips in southeast hit & run investigation
- Stettler woman living with MS keeps walking for a cure 1
- Crews kept busy cleaning up after massive spring storm 3
- Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in to police
- U of A satellite launches into orbit
- Charges laid in 2016 sexual assault