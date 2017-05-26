A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a northeast Edmonton park in 2016.

EPS said the man met the woman on a dating site, and after multiple coffee dates, the two went for a walk at Hermitage Park where it is reported he assaulted the victim.

43-year-old Tarek Diab has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police believe there may be other complainants who have had similar interactions with the accused, and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information about Diab is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.