Days after a woman was struck and killed while crossing a west Edmonton crosswalk, city crews were on scene to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Edmonton police said an SUV struck and killed 57-year-old Wanda Draginda and her dog while crossing a marked crosswalk between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Green Drive Sunday night.

On Friday, crews cut down bushes and trees lined up near the crosswalk along Suder Greens Drive.

Bushes and trees lining Suder Greens Drive in Lewis Estates right near the crosswalk where a woman died have been removed. More @ 5. #yeg pic.twitter.com/vFBkqTVod5 — Susan Amerongen (@SusanCTV) June 23, 2017

“It’s sad that something like this had to happen before something is done,” Sherry Weir said. “It may give some visibility, but the main problem is the speed factor here … It’s been an ongoing problem the last couple of years.”

City officials told CTV News the bushes were trimmed on June 15 after residents voiced concerns about visibility and safety.

Police are still investigating the collisions. They said alcohol was not a factor, but have yet to determine whether speed played a role. No charges have been laid against the driver.

With files from Susan Amerongen