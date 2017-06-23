Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 6:11PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 6:27PM MDT
Days after a woman was struck and killed while crossing a west Edmonton crosswalk, city crews were on scene to make the area safer for pedestrians.
Edmonton police said an SUV struck and killed 57-year-old Wanda Draginda and her dog while crossing a marked crosswalk between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Green Drive Sunday night.
On Friday, crews cut down bushes and trees lined up near the crosswalk along Suder Greens Drive.
Bushes and trees lining Suder Greens Drive in Lewis Estates right near the crosswalk where a woman died have been removed. More @ 5. #yeg pic.twitter.com/vFBkqTVod5— Susan Amerongen (@SusanCTV) June 23, 2017
“It’s sad that something like this had to happen before something is done,” Sherry Weir said. “It may give some visibility, but the main problem is the speed factor here … It’s been an ongoing problem the last couple of years.”
City officials told CTV News the bushes were trimmed on June 15 after residents voiced concerns about visibility and safety.
Police are still investigating the collisions. They said alcohol was not a factor, but have yet to determine whether speed played a role. No charges have been laid against the driver.
With files from Susan Amerongen
Related Stories
Photos
City crews cut down trees and bushes to improve visibility in the area where a woman was struck and killed last Sunday.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton 2
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed 1
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
- Oilers sign Kris Russell to four-year, $16M deal
- Duplex off Whyte Avenue significantly damaged by fire
- One arrested and charged, after RCMP find drugs, weapons in Parkland County home
- Sears Canada secures creditor protection, to cut thousands of jobs, close dozens of stores 1
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1