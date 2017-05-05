A portion of Highway 93 near Jasper is closed after a controlled avalanche slid onto the road Friday afternoon.

Crews triggered the slide down from Mount Hector on the Icefields Parkway between Lake Louise and Saskatchewan River Crossing, and part of Highway 93 was closed after debris of snow about 100 metres long and 15 metres deep covered the road.

The snow could take days to clear.

No one was injured in the avalanche.