Gamers fundraise over $200k for Stollery
Dozens of Edmontonians gathered at the EPCOR Tower to play video games for a full day for charity.
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:33PM MST
Videos gamers in Edmonton put their skills to good use last weekend and raised over $200,000 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
Extra Life 2017 saw participants play video for 25 straight hours across North America in an effort to raise money for hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network.
The Stollery received an extra $30,000 as Edmonton won Extra Life’s top fundraising per capita.
