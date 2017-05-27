Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway 63 partially reopens after truck crashes, spills liquid condensate
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 10:53AM MDT
A semi-tractor trailer carrying a natural gas condensate crashed and spilled on Highway 63 Friday.
Boyle RCMP said the vehicle lost control and rolled into the median on Highway 63 southbound at Kilometre 89.
The impact caused a spill of a natural gas condensate that contained hydrocarbon liquids.
There were no injuries, police said.
Clean-up crews are on site to get the liquid off of the highway. Initially, all lanes in the area were closed, but RCMP said the southbound lanes reopened at around 8 a.m.
The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed “several more hours,” RCMP said.
Highway 881 can be used as an alternative.
