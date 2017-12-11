An Edmonton boy was recognized by emergency officials Monday, for quick thinking that saved his mother’s life in the spring.

Back on May 10, 6-year-old Ronan Male and his mother Denise were the only people in their home when Denise collapsed – her husband Doug was working out of town at the time.

Alberta Health Services said Denise, who has Type 1 Diabetes, woke with low blood sugar and fell out of bed.

“I dialed 911,” Ronan said Monday. “I told the operator ‘I need an ambulance…because my mom is diabetic’.”

Ronan grabbed a juice box and granola bars, squirting the juice into her mouth in an effort to raise her blood sugar.

Paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

“I remember when the paramedics got to the house and I remember that they didn’t have to put an IV in me because Ronan gave me so much juice and granola bars,” Denise, 48, said.

Officials were very impressed with how Ronan handled the situation, especially Monica Grela, the operator who answered the 911 call.

“Ronan was very clear, calm, and answered the questions that I had,” Grela said.

On Monday, Ronan was presented with a Lifesaving Award during an assembly at his school, St. Angela Catholic School.

Denise said starting when Ronan was about 3 and a half, she and her husband Doug started showing him what to do in the event that his mother had low blood sugar, and made sure he knew his address and phone number, just in case.

EMS said families and schools can help make sure children are prepared in the event of an emergency to call 911: to call 911 as soon as possible, know their address and phone number, stay on the phone until the 911 operator says to hang up, and to realize 911 is not a toy.

“Ronan’s actions are a shining example of what to do in an emergency. Ronan saved hi smom’s life and I’m thrilled to recognize his bravery. I also wish to commend the team of emergency responders who helped this little boy remain calm in a very scary situation,” Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said in a statement.

Now, Denise is thankful for her son’s quick thinking.

“I’m very proud of him, I don’t know what would’ve happened to me if he hadn’t of been there,” Denise said. “I’m very grateful that he thought fast and dialed 911.”

With files from Jonathan Glasgow