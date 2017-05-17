St. Albert RCMP said a man was facing charges in connection to a home invasion dating back to late January, 2016.

RCMP said officers arrested Kai Alexander Randall, 21, on May 12, in connection to the home invasion and double stabbing which took place on January 20, 2016 in the Woodlands area of St. Albert.

That day, RCMP said officers were called to the home at about 4 a.m., and they arrived to find a couple suffering from stab wounds – they told police they had awoke to a male, who stabbed them before fleeing.

The couple was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Randall has been charged with break and enter and two counts of aggravated assault.

The accused has been released on recognizance with strict conditions, which will be monitored by the St. Albert RCMP. He’s scheduled to appear in court May 29.