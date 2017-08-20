A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a truck, crashing into an occupied vehicle and then hitting a church in south Edmonton.

Police said the suspect was drunk and trying to steal vehicle on 78 Avenue. The man then entered a body shop, and after being confronted by the manager, he took a swing at him and left, EPS said.

The man, who is known to police, went to another body shop in the area, and escaped with a truck. He broke several poles inside the building and drove through a closed bay door, police said.

After leaving the body shop and driving at a high rate of speed, the man collided into a vehicle in the area of 100 Street and 81 Avenue. The truck then hit a tree and the Trinity Lutheran Church, EPS said.

The woman inside the vehicle that was hit did not suffer any injuries, while the man suffered a cut to his hand as he attempted to break into vehicles before the collisions.

The man attempted to flee the scene but was caught and held by a passerby until officers arrived.

He is facing 12 criminal charges.