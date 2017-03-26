Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Maskwacis RCMP investigate homicide
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 12:12PM MDT
Maskwacis RCMP found a dead man in a Pigeon Lake First Nation residence Saturday afternoon.
EMS called RCMP with a report of an unresponsive man at 2:35 p.m., and upon arrival, the victim was declared dead.
Major Crimes are investigating the homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Maskwacis tip line at 780-362-1761.
