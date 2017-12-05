The City of Edmonton has released details on this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in the city.

This year, the celebration is moving to the Alberta Legislature Grounds.

The free, family-friendly event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is expected to wrap up with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Mayor Don Iveson said the city had two fireworks displays for New Year’s Eve last year, one at 8:30 p.m. and the other at midnight.

“There were a lot more people out for the 8:30 fireworks, and a lot more families out for the 8:30 fireworks,” Iveson said.

“Because it’s not the 150th anniversary of the country every year, I guess we only have money for one set of fireworks. I think having families out a little bit early to celebrate, when the odometer actually rolls over is not always the best time for people and their kids to be out.

“It’s not my decision, as a parent when I got the invite is not always the best time for people and their kids to be out.”