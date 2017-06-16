Edmonton police are investigating a man in his 20s, who is believed to have portrayed himself online as a police officer, and investigators are trying to determine if he did so in public.

EPS said in May, 2017, officers in the Southeast Division were made aware of social media accounts, where it appeared a male was indicating he was a member of law enforcement.

Officers carried out a search warrant on a home in the area of 30 Street and 22 Avenue on Friday, June 2, 2017 – and recovered police equipment, uniforms, paraphernalia, electronics and identification documents.

Police said as a result, Imran Hamid Khan, 24, is facing five counts each of personation of a peace officer and breach of recognizance.

EPS said its alleged Khan went under the name Taylor Kayden on social media, claiming he was a staff sergeant with the ERT Tactical Squad with the RCMP.

“Collecting law enforcement memorabilia can be a fun hobby, but it is absolutely inappropriate to portray yourself as a police officer and convince others you are as well,” Staff Sgt. James Matsune said in a statement.

Police said Khan participated in car enthusiast chat forums and meet-up groups, and police are still working to find out if he wore a uniform in public.

It’s believed he created his own tactical unit and called it: Strategic Incident Response Deployment Teams. Police said he may be creating his own uniforms, including shoulder flashes.

Second investigation centres on robberies in Calgary, Leduc and Edmonton

Meanwhile, police in Calgary went public Thursday with details on a separate investigation – in those cases, the same male suspect is believed to have targeted sex trade workers in a number of cases.

Calgary police said in the last few months, the same suspect is believed to have targeted sex trade workers he finds online, assaulting and robbing them after meeting them in a hotel – all while trying to pass himself off as a police officer.

“He shows a piece of paper and says it is a search warrant, he handcuffs them and takes their money and cell phone,” Acting Staff Sgt. Andy Woodwald with Calgary police said Thursday.

It’s believed the same suspect is behind six incidents in the last few months, in Calgary, Edmonton and Leduc.

“We’ve got CCTV footage, which is quite clear, that it is the same guy and the MO is exactly the same,” Woodwald said.

Calgary police released stills from surveillance footage Thursday, in the hopes of tracking the suspect down.

Anyone with details on Khan, about his presenting himself as an officer, trying to recruit others to join policing or the Strategic Incident Response Deployment Team, and/or has received badging from Khan, are asked to call the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).