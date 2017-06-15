Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death, witnesses say stabbing took place
EPS cordoned off a ground floor apartment in a building on 144 Ave. and 72 St. on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:12AM MDT
Edmonton police said Thursday morning that the EPS Homicide Unit was investigating the death of a man early that morning.
Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 144 Avenue and 72 Street at about 4 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found two injured males, who were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.
EPS said a 29-year-old male has died as a result of his injuries, while a 40-year-old male remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police on the scene of the incident could be seen Thursday morning going in and out of a first floor unit that had been cordoned off.
Neighbours told CTV News they heard loud arguing coming from the apartment last night, and a loud scream early in the morning.
