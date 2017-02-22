Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP trying to find man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 11:10AM MST
RCMP in Alberta are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted under a Canada-wide warrant for a number of charges from police in B.C.
Prince George RCMP said Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.
Clarke is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 178 cm (5’10”)
- 75 kg (166 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Tattoo of an eagle on his upper right arm
Police said Clarke works in Grande Prairie, and travels between B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia.
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached – RCMP said if he’s seen to call 911.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Legal firm for Ryley, Alta. responds to allegations by man who sold home to pay painting debt
- RCMP trying to find man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- Violent offender released in Edmonton area
- Unusual stray: Animal Care and Control trying to find owner of wayward chicken 1
- Woman injured in attack at Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch facing long recovery 1
- EPS Homicide Section investigating suspicious death
- RCMP search for suspect in armed robbery
- Former EPS officer who also sold used cars, under investigation by AMVIC 1
- Man bent on killing as many co-workers as he could at Edmonton warehouse: Crown
- Travis Vader eligible for unescorted temporary absences next month: Parole Board