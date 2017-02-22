RCMP in Alberta are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted under a Canada-wide warrant for a number of charges from police in B.C.

Prince George RCMP said Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.

Clarke is described as:

Caucasian male

178 cm (5’10”)

75 kg (166 lbs)

Brown hair

Tattoo of an eagle on his upper right arm

Police said Clarke works in Grande Prairie, and travels between B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached – RCMP said if he’s seen to call 911.