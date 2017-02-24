Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP uncover two stolen Lamborghinis on northern Alta. property
RCMP released a photo of one of the stolen Lamborghinis found in Deadwood, Alberta on February 22, 2017. Supplied.
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 3:50PM MST
RCMP in northwestern Alberta said two stolen sports cars were uncovered when police executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Manning RCMP said the investigation centred on Chad Wood, 33, of Deadwood, Alberta – police first executed a search warrant at a home in Deadwood on February 17.
In this case, a total of 37 firearms were seized, along with a large amount of ammunition.
As a result, 32 charges were laid against Wood, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On February 20, he turned himself in to police, and was released on bail.
RCMP executed a second search warrant at the same residence on February 22, and RCMP discovered the two Lamborghinis at that time. Five additional charges were laid against Wood including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Wood is scheduled to appear in court February 27.
Photos
RCMP also found a stolen yellow Lamborghini on February 22, 2017. Supplied.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- EPS confirm woman’s death is Edmonton’s 8th homicide of 2017
- RCMP uncover two stolen Lamborghinis on northern Alta. property
- Health officials investigating potential cases of the mumps
- One person charged after drugs and cash seized by RCMP in Athabasca
- Australian man charged with luring 13-year-old girl for sex 1
- Edmonton men facing fraud charges, for allegedly making false baggage claims
- Gang members arrested in Fort McMurray
- 'Still very early:' Alberta economy improving, but no change to $10.8B deficit 2
- RCMP trying to find man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- RCMP seek to identify suspect in counterfeit currency case in Red Deer