RCMP in northwestern Alberta said two stolen sports cars were uncovered when police executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Manning RCMP said the investigation centred on Chad Wood, 33, of Deadwood, Alberta – police first executed a search warrant at a home in Deadwood on February 17.

In this case, a total of 37 firearms were seized, along with a large amount of ammunition.

As a result, 32 charges were laid against Wood, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On February 20, he turned himself in to police, and was released on bail.

RCMP executed a second search warrant at the same residence on February 22, and RCMP discovered the two Lamborghinis at that time. Five additional charges were laid against Wood including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court February 27.