Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Third-party causes Enbridge pipeline leak in Strathcona County
Enbridge comnay logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on Thursday, May 12, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 5:31PM MST
Enbridge is working to recover 200,000 litres of oil condensate after a third-party strike in Strathcona County Friday.
The leak occurred at a site near Anthony Henday Drive and 92 Avenue. Enbridge says TransCanada Pipelines and its contractor Ledcor struck a pipeline that caused the large light crude spill.
“All released product has been contained to an excavation pit where the work was being done,” Enbridge said in a statement. “All lines in the immediate area were shut down until confirmation that Line 2A was the source of the leak. With the exception of Line 2A and Line 67 from Edmonton to Hardisty, all lines have resumed safe and normal operations.”
Enbridge says the incident is under investigation.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Police trying to identify suspect in assault at south side establishment
- Family Day events and activities in Edmonton
- West Edmonton residents concerned over messy construction 1
- Friday proclaimed Garth Brooks Day in Edmonton, Rogers Place prepared for nine shows 5
- Traffic stop in Peace River turns into drug seizure
- Police issue warning over release of violent offender
- RCMP asking for help to find the owner of extensive coin collection
- Third-party causes Enbridge pipeline leak in Strathcona County
- Reaction to laughter from opposition MPs, apparently at Minister’s previous job 1
- NDP consulting Albertans on Daylight Saving Time through online survey 1