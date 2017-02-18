Enbridge is working to recover 200,000 litres of oil condensate after a third-party strike in Strathcona County Friday.

The leak occurred at a site near Anthony Henday Drive and 92 Avenue. Enbridge says TransCanada Pipelines and its contractor Ledcor struck a pipeline that caused the large light crude spill.

“All released product has been contained to an excavation pit where the work was being done,” Enbridge said in a statement. “All lines in the immediate area were shut down until confirmation that Line 2A was the source of the leak. With the exception of Line 2A and Line 67 from Edmonton to Hardisty, all lines have resumed safe and normal operations.”

Enbridge says the incident is under investigation.