RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan said two men were facing a total of two dozen weapon and drug-trafficking related charges in connection to the search of a home and two storage lockers.

Police first started investigating after officers received a tip in early December, 2016 that some individuals were involved in drug activities, and appeared to have ties to the Warlocks Outlaw Motorcycle gang.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed on a home and two storage lockers in Fort Saskatchewan on December 15 – RCMP carried out the search warrants with help from ALERT’s Organized Crime and Gang Enforcement.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, an SKS rifle, and two other rifles, along with prohibited magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Investigators also found stolen property, including an ATV, and a variety of illicit drugs: cocaine, psilocybin and prescription pills, and over $2,800 in Canadian currency.

Finally, on December 28, two individuals were arrested: Clayton James Fortin, 46, is facing a total of eighteen charges, including ten counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm or prohibited/restricted weapon, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon with ammo without licence or registration, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, Robert John Knight, 39, is facing a total of six charges, including: unsafe storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo without licence or registration/

Both remain in custody, and are scheduled to appear in a Fort Saskatchewan courtroom soon, police said.