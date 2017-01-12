Maskwacis RCMP said a male youth was in custody and facing charges, after a machete attack left three people injured Monday.

Officers were called to help Maskwacis paramedics at a home on the Ermineskin First Nation on Monday, January 9.

At the home, three individuals were found with injuries resulting from a machete attack. Two victims were treated in hospital and later released, the third sustained significant injuries and is recovering in hospital. RCMP said he is in stable condition.

Investigation into the attack led to the arrest of a male youth – and a number of charges have been sworn against him including: attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.