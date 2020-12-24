EDMONTON -- Alberta reported, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 24.

A full update is not being provided because of the holiday, but the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted on Thursday morning that 15,600 tests were performed on Wednesday, making it a 7 per cent positivity rate.

Here is today’s #COVID19AB modified update:



On Dec. 23 there were an estimated:

- 1100 cases

- 15,600 laboratory tests

- 7% positivity

- hospitalizations - increasing

- ICU - stable



Preliminary info will be shared again on Dec.26 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 24, 2020

Hospitalizations are increasing, although numbers were not provided, but ICU numbers remain stable.

Death numbers and active case numbers were not provided.

The province is expected to provide similar reports on Dec. 26, 27 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, with an in-person update scheduled for Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Daily updates will then resume on Jan. 5.