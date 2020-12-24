Advertisement
1,100 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta on Christmas Eve
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 10:52AM MST
COVID-19 test. (File)
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 24.
A full update is not being provided because of the holiday, but the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted on Thursday morning that 15,600 tests were performed on Wednesday, making it a 7 per cent positivity rate.
Hospitalizations are increasing, although numbers were not provided, but ICU numbers remain stable.
Death numbers and active case numbers were not provided.
The province is expected to provide similar reports on Dec. 26, 27 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, with an in-person update scheduled for Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Daily updates will then resume on Jan. 5.