1 hospitalized after aircraft crash NE of Edmonton
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 3:46PM MST Last Updated Saturday, February 20, 2021 4:59PM MST
EDMONTON -- A small aircraft crashed at the Josephburg airport northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.
Police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a small ultralight plane with two people on board.
Mounties said the plane was taking off when the pilot attempted to land because of an unknown issue. The plane had a hard landing in a field in the area of the airport.
RCMP said the pilot was not injured, and the passenger had minor injuries.
Transport Canada will be investigating, but police said they will not be attending the scene.
Josephburg is about 37 minutes from Edmonton.
