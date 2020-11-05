Advertisement
1 more death, over 100 active coronavirus cases at Edmonton general
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:45PM MST
EDMONTON -- Another person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, bringing the total number of deaths at the centre up to 18.
The EGCCC confirmed the death on Thursday.
There are currently 56 active cases of coronavirus among patients and residents, and 50 active cases in staff.
The outbreak at the facility started on Oct. 20.