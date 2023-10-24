12-year-old becomes fifth youth charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc

A 12-year-old has been charged in connection with an assault in Leduc last week.

The assault happened at 50 Street and Corinthia Drive on Oct. 16 around 12:10 p.m.

Video posted to social media showed several people kicking a person lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

Four teens between the ages of 13 and 16, all residents of Leduc, were charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, police announced that after further investigation, a 12-year-old Leduc resident had also been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A court date of Nov. 10 has been set for the child.

None of the accused can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.