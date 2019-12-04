EDMONTON -- Two females are dead and two other people hospitalized after a crash about 10 km west of Red Deer Wednesday afternoon.



The three-vehicle collision happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 11 and Range Road 283, RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.



Police said two females (their ages were not provided) were travelling eastbound in an SUV when it appeared to have lost control and struck a westbound SUV. Both females died on scene.



Two people (their ages and genders were not provided) in the westbound SUV were sent to hospital. Police said their conditions were unknown.



After the original collision another westbound SUV also struck the stopped vehicles. One person in that SUV was treated for injuries, but not hospitalized.



An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene, which was cleared just before 10 p.m.