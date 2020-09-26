Advertisement
2 dead in plane crash southwest of Edmonton
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:11PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:11PM MDT
Two people were killed in a plane crash southwest of Edmonton on Sept. 26, 2020. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fatal plane crash northwest of Thorsby.
The call came in around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that two people were killed in the crash. It's unknown if anyone was injured.
The small plane went down in a rural area, and no traffic has been affected.
Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.