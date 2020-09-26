EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fatal plane crash northwest of Thorsby.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that two people were killed in the crash. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

The small plane went down in a rural area, and no traffic has been affected.

Thorsby is about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.