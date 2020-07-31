EDMONTON -- Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 2 north of Nestow, Alta.

Police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, a truck travelling northbound and an SUV travelling southbound collided. Police said the truck appeared to have crossed into the southbound lanes.

There were three people in the SUV, two women died at the scene, a third women was taken to hospital.

The four people in the pickup were also taken to hospital.

Traffic was tied up for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Nestow is about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.