It's shaping up as a busy Saturday along the North Saskatchewan River with thousands expected for the third annual RiverFest.

Organizers say the celebration of the North Saskatchewan has grown from 1,500 participants the first year up to 3,000 registered for this year's event.

Visitors start at Laurier Park before being bussed to the Terwilligar Park raft launch area. After putting on life jackets, visitors can enjoy a leisurely float down the river back to Laurier Park where there are a number of family friendly activities and food trucks.

Brent Collingwood of the River Valley Alliance believes the river is under appreciated.

“We drive beside it, we drive over it, we kind of forget it’s there and part of the River Valley Alliance’s goal is to create a trail from Devon to Fort Saskatchewan, we want people down using the river, down enjoying the river valley.”

Event sponsor EPCOR says many people don’t realize that the North Saskatchewan River is the source of Edmonton's drinking water.

"We want to protect the river and we believe once people get to know and appreciate the resource, they are more willing to protect that resource,” says EPCOR’s Steve Craik.

RiverFest is happening in both Devon and Edmonton.

Tickets are available online and range from $15 to $20. The float down the river takes about two hours and anyone going is reminded to dress accordingly and anticipate getting wet.