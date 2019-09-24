EDMONTON -- Three teenagers were arrested over the weekend after a graffiti spree in west Edmonton in the middle of September.

Last week, Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton a group of females and one male had tagged approximately 25 traffic signs, garages, vehicles, fences and dumpsters in McQueen between Sept. 14 and 16.

Investigators have identified and arrested three girls, and police now say the total number of tags is 19.

The teenagers were charged with mischief over $5,000.