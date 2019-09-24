3 teens arrested in west Edmonton graffiti spree
Edmonton police say a group of females tagged approximately 20 fences, garages, vehicles, traffic signs and dumpsters in the city's west end overnight,
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:03PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Three teenagers were arrested over the weekend after a graffiti spree in west Edmonton in the middle of September.
Last week, Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton a group of females and one male had tagged approximately 25 traffic signs, garages, vehicles, fences and dumpsters in McQueen between Sept. 14 and 16.
Investigators have identified and arrested three girls, and police now say the total number of tags is 19.
The teenagers were charged with mischief over $5,000.