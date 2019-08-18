40,000-litre crude oil spill being cleaned up by Drayton Valley
An oil spill was reported to the Alberta Energy Regulator 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, near Drayton Valley, on Thursday.
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:26AM MDT
Forty-thousand litres of crude oil was spilled into an Alberta creek on Thursday.
According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, the spill occurred from a pipeline owned by Bonterra Energy Corp. near Drayton Valley.
As of Thursday, the line had been shut down and depressurized. Containment booms were also installed as part of the clean-up process.
The regulator says it has not received any reports of impacted wildlife.
Bonterra Energy is headquartered in Calgary.
Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.