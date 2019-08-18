Forty-thousand litres of crude oil was spilled into an Alberta creek on Thursday.

According to the Alberta Energy Regulator, the spill occurred from a pipeline owned by Bonterra Energy Corp. near Drayton Valley.

As of Thursday, the line had been shut down and depressurized. Containment booms were also installed as part of the clean-up process.

The regulator says it has not received any reports of impacted wildlife.

Bonterra Energy is headquartered in Calgary.

Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.