

CTV Edmonton





Edson RCMP have charged Kelvin Brent Zawadiuk with public incitement of hatred.

He was arrested on May 11 after allegedly driving a truck through the Edson Provincial building on that day.

Zawadiuk was charged with break and enter, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of truck, two charges of mischief under $5000 and two charges of failure to comply with a probation order on May 13.

He remains in custody and is due to appear in Edson Provincial Court on May 21.