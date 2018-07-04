The Alberta government’s Minister of Transportation and Government House Leader Brian Mason announced he will not seek re-election when Albertans head to the polls in 2019.

“I will not be running again in the next election,” Mason said in a news conference Wednesday. “Does anyone have any questions?”

“I’m turning 65 in October too, and I’ve won ten consecutive elections, and I think that’s enough,” Mason said.

“There’s always more you could accomplish, I could think of a lot of other things that I could accomplish if I could live forever or be in government forever, but that’s not really how life works,” Mason continued.

“I’m very pleased with the things I’ve accomplished both on [Edmonton’s] City Council and as a member of opposition, and in government as well.”

Mason was first elected MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood in a byelection in 2000, and served as leader of the NDP from September 18, 2004 to October 18, 2014.

Prior to his move to provincial politics, Mason served as City Councillor in Edmonton for Ward 3, he was first elected in October 1989, and won three civic elections.

Response to news from both sides

Shortly after Mason’s announcement, Premier Rachel Notley posted a tweet thanking Mason for his work with the NDP.

There's no question @bmasonNDP will be missed.



Among other things, the Press Gallery Christmas party videos will never be the same.



Here’s one of our best ��https://t.co/598NccijHJ #abpoli #ableg — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 4, 2018

UCP Leader Jason Kenney also tweeted after the announcement, calling the long-time MLA “a good man devoted to Alberta and public service."

The next Legislature will miss the wisdom, experience, and decency of @bmasonNDP. A good man devoted to Alberta and public service. Best of luck in your future endeavours post-election, Brian! https://t.co/atuAxbr6Md — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) July 4, 2018

Two other former cabinet ministers have also announced they would not seek re-election in 2019: the former associate health minister Brandy Payne and former Minister for the Status of Women and Service Alberta Stephanie McLean.