EDMONTON -- Alberta is spending $9 million over the next year and $6 million more the year after to upgrade or replace lab equipment in northern Alberta.

In Edmonton, the funds will go to the Cross Cancer Institute, and the Misericordia and University of Alberta hospitals.

The rest of the investment will improve lab services in Bonnyville, Grande Prairie, Peace River, Leduc, Boyle, Westlock and Tofield.

“We know there is a need in these areas and we are meeting those needs,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said at the announcement Monday.

Christine Nielsen, CEO of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, said the dollars “will make a big difference.”

She said there were ongoing conversations with the ministry about the needs of the provincial laboratory system.

About 75-million lab tests are done each year by 2.3-million Albertans.

The health ministry anticipates the number of tests done in Alberta Health Services's north and central zones alone will double to 72 million by 2025.

The installation of centrifuges, microscopes, analyzers, and other equipment will take place over two years.