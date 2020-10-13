EDMONTON -- Alberta is set to surpass 20,000 total cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The province has reported 19,995 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to announce case numbers for the past four days Tuesday afternoon.

As of Friday, Alberta had 2,225 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 of them in the Edmonton zone.

In her last update on Thursday, Hinshaw announced voluntary restrictions for the capital region in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease in the coming weeks.

She suggested to Edmontonians to restrict gatherings to no more than 15 people, have no more than three cohorts and wear masks if they work indoors.

Hospitals across the province are caring for 86 people battling the coronavirus, 11 of whom are in ICU.

A total of 282 Albertans have died as a result of the disease.

Watch Hinshaw's address live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.