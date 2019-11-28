EDMONTON -- A high school math teacher who also coaches senior girls volleyball continues to work at Leduc Composite High School after a sexual assault charge was laid in September.

CTV News Edmonton has confirmed that 54-year-old Aaron James Heinemann had a first appearance in a Leduc court room on Nov. 14, 2019.

The charge is related to an alleged incident in a nearby community in August of 2017. The alleged victim is an adult. A court ordered publication ban is in place to protect that person's identity.

CTV News reached out to the Black Gold School Division to see if, as is common with some serious charges against teachers, Heinemann might be facing a suspension while the charge proceeds through the court system.

The communications coordinator responded that Black Gold was aware of the charge and that Heinemann continues working.

The statement from Carmen Pezderic reads:

Based on your inquiry, I can confirm that our Human Resources department has confirmed that Aaron James Heinemann is currently employed at Leduc Composite High School and it is aware of the charges that have been laid which involve Mr. Heinemann.

You should also be aware that an internal investigation regarding this matter was carried out as per the Division's Administrative Procedures in 2017 and Black Gold is confident that no one is in harm’s way.

As this matter is before the courts, to avoid prejudicing the judicial process, Black Gold will not be commenting on this matter any further until it has been concluded.

Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton CEO Mary Jane James questions why Black Gold isn't following what other major school divisions in the region routinely do when a teacher faces a serious charge: place them on suspension until the court process is completed.

"They determined there was enough evidence to proceed with charges," James said. "At that point the school board may have wanted to take a second look at their decision."

James says she understands the accused has rights and the presumption of innocence, but questions why the school division is taking this position.

"It is a bit of a mystery to me why they would allow this individual to continue to be in the presence of, and coaching is my understanding, some kids," James said.

CTV News spoke with parents outside Leduc Composite High School who had no idea that a teacher there was facing a criminal charge.

"That's news to me," said Leona Lavery, who has a daughter in Grade 10 at Leduc Composite. "I definitely think the parents should now be notified, and the teacher should not be working there."

"Unbelievable," said the same student’s stepdad, Corey Chapella. "I definitely think he should be, at least, suspended."

Heinemann is also listed as a video coach for the University of Alberta’s Pandas Volleyball team. A statement from the U of A to CTV News states, "The University of Alberta is unable to comment on a legal matter that is before the courts."

Heinemann is also listed as a Director for Volleyball Alberta. A representative tells CTV News that the organization is currently reviewing Heinemann's status.

The Alberta Teachers Association confirms it has received a complaint regarding Heinemann, but an investigation is on hold awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings.

CTV News asked Heinemann's lawyer for comment but she declined.

The allegations against Heinemann have not been tested in court. His next court date is Dec. 12.